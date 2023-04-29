Man accused of robbery shot 8 times by store clerk after police chase across 2 states

Caught: Police in Kingsland, Georgia, said a suspect who eluded police in five Florida counties was shot by a convenience store clerk in Georgia. (Kingsland Police Department)

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A man accused of robbery was shot eight times by a convenience store clerk in southeastern Georgia after he led police on a five-county chase that began in Florida, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Quinntavus Kwame Jordan, 32, of Douglas, Georgia, is facing criminal charges. Jordan is in critical condition after being shot in Kingsland, Georgia, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jordan entered a gas station in Palm Coast at about 3:30 am. on Friday and allegedly took $90 in cash.

Jordan then headed north on Interstate 95, where he was pursued by Florida deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol in Flagler, St. Johns, Duval and Nassau counties, the sheriff’s office said.

Once the suspect crossed into Georgia, the Kingsland Police Department in Camden County put out stop sticks and Jordan abandoned his vehicle 3 miles into the state, the GBI said in its release.

According to authorities, Jordan entered a Friendly Express convenience store at about 4:20 a.m. EDT and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The suspect then allegedly took the clerk’s vehicle after demanding his keys, but returned moments later and rammed the car through the entrance of the store, the GBI said.

Police said that Jordan went back inside the store and found the clerk and a customer hiding in a back room. According to the GBI, when Jordan allegedly pointed the gun at the customer, he was shot eight times by the clerk.

Medical treatment was rendered at the scene and Jordan was taken to an area hospital.

“I commend our Real Time Crime Center team for quickly developing suspect information and his vehicle and thank all the agencies that assisted in apprehending this armed and dangerous fugitive,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “I also commend the Georgia store clerk that put a swift end to this dirtbag’s crime spree. If he survives his injuries, he should spend a long time in prison.”