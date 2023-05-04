Man accused of stalking, attempting to kidnap WWE star Sonya Deville strikes plea deal

Plea deal" Phillip Thomas, left, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he accepted a plea deal for stalking and attempting to kidnap pro wrestler Sonya Deville. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TAMPA, Fla. — A South Carolina man accused of stalking and attempting to kidnap WWE star Sonya Deville three years ago was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.

Phillip Thomas II, 26, agreed to a plea deal, WTVT reported. He pleaded guilty to charges that included attempted kidnapping, aggravated stalking, and armed burglary, according to online court records in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Thomas was arrested in the Tampa suburb of Lutz on Aug. 16, 2020, after he traveled from South Carolina to the Lutz residence of Daria Rae Berenato, 29, who wrestles professionally as Sonya Deville. Deputies said he was armed with a knife, zip ties and duct tape.

Berenato fled her residence after seeing Thomas through a sliding glass door after he allegedly triggered an alarm, according to WTVT.

Thomas was later arrested after he entered the home.

Deputies said that Thomas had been planning to abduct Berenato for more than eight months, according to WFLA-TV. Thomas also allegedly stalked the wrestler on social media and admitted his plans to authorities, according to the television station.

As part of his plea agreement, Thomas will serve 15 years of probation after he completes his prison sentence.

