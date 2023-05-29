Man arrested in 5 shootings in Arizona that left 4 dead

Arrested: Iren Barnes is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. (Mesa Police Department)

MESA, Ariz. — A man is accused in five separate shootings in Arizona that left four people dead and a woman injured, authorities said Sunday.

Iren Byers, 20, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder, KNXV-TV reported.

All four people who died were shot in the head, police said.

Police said that Byers was involved in four shootings in Mesa that left three people dead and a woman injured, and that he was also connected to a fifth shooting in Phoenix on Friday that killed a man, according to the television station.

Police said Byers has taken responsibility for the shootings, The Associated Press reported. He allegedly told officers where they could find the handgun he used and the clothing he was wearing during the shootings, according to CBS News. Police later recovered the evidence at the Byers’ residence.

According to court documents released on Sunday, Byers shot his first victim, Nicholas Arnstad, 41, in Phoenix, in the head on Friday afternoon, KPNX-TV reported. The shooting was captured by a security camera at about 2:41 p.m. MST.

Later in the day, Byers traveled to Mesa, where he shot Julian Cox, 41, in the head, according to the television station. The shooting was captured by a Ring camera at a nearby apartment complex at about 10:30 p.m. MST, according to court documents.

At around midnight, Byers allegedly shot a third victim, identified as Stephen Young, 41, KNXV reported. Young was also shot in the head, according to the television station.

Court documents state that Byers met the fourth victim, John Swain, 40, as he was walking on railroad tracks in Mesa, KPNX reported. Byers allegedly told police that he shot Swain in the head because the man was homeless and not from the area, according to the television station.

The woman who was injured was found at about 12:15 a.m. MST with at least one gunshot wound, KTVK reported. She was shot in the face and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but was expected to survive, according to the television station.

“We are saddened for the families of these four victims,” Mesa Police Detective Brandi George said in a statement. “Knowing that Iren Byers will have to face the consequences of his unjustified actions is the start of justice to be seen.”