Man arrested on active warrant after him, woman were shot by 3-year-old

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man was arrested on a warrant out of Illinois after a 3-year-old child reportedly shot him and a woman in Lafayette, Indiana Thursday night.

Lafayette Police Department officers were called out to a hospital after two people arrived with gunshot wounds around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to WTHR. Once officers arrived, they learned that the shooting happened near U.S. 231 and Teal Road.

The news outlet reported that the officers also learned that a 3-year-old had gained access to a gun and fired it, hitting two people.

The two people were a man and a woman who both sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to WLFI.

The man and woman have since been released from the hospital. The news outlet reported that the man later identified as Trayshawn Smith, 23, was arrested on an active murder warrant in Illinois. Lafayette Police Department said they have reached out to Markham Police Department about Smith’s arrest.

The woman who was injured was believed to be the 3-year-old’s mother, WTHR reported.

WLFI reported that this shooting was the third accidental shooting in Lafayette involving some children. One of them included a 5-year-old shooting and killing his 1-year-old brother. The other was when a 3-year-old boy shot himself in the leg in Feb.

No information has been released about how the child got in possession of the gun.