Man arrested after child brings gun to South Florida elementary school

Gun found: A Florida man told authorities he accidentally place a gun in his child's bag. The child took the gun and bag to school, where the weapon was confiscated. (Josiah S./iStock)

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A South Florida man was arrested after his child brought a weapon to an elementary school on Tuesday, authorities said. The man told deputies that he put the weapon in the wrong bag.

>> Read more trending news

Rasheed Tafari Anderson, 34, of North Fort Lauderdale, was charged with unsafe storage of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm on school property, and disruption of a school function, according to Broward County online court records.

Authorities found a pair of guns in Anderson’s vehicle, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Father to be charged after student brings weapon to Broward elementary school https://t.co/swp3v9QDK9 pic.twitter.com/uZXu1vYXLk — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) April 25, 2023

Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office were alerted at about 9:15 a.m. EDT that a student had a weapon in their backpack at Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

That led to a lockdown at the school, according to the newspaper.

Deputies spoke with the student and Anderson, who allegedly said that he accidentally placed the gun in the wrong bag, WPTV reported.

“This morning, our security team safely confiscated a loaded weapon that was found inside a student’s backpack,” Park Lakes Principal Rhonda Parris said in a statement. “I want to assure you this situation did not involve any threats toward our school and all students are safe.”

Officials confiscated the gun after it was found in the student’s bag, WFOR-TV reported. It was unclear how authorities learned about the presence of the weapon on campus.

“No threats were made to the school, students or staff,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.