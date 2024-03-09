Man arrested after dismembered body parts found inside a New York apartment An ex-convict is facing charges after police found a human torso in an apartment in Bronx, New York while they were conducting a welfare check. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEW YORK — An ex-convict is facing charges after police found a human torso in an apartment in Bronx, New York while they were conducting a welfare check.

Sheldon Johnson, 48, is accused of dismembering a body, according to WCBS. He has been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, WABC reported.

New York Police Department said that Johnson is a former convict and has been working as an advocate for criminal justice reform, the news outlet reported. He was working as a counselor for at-risk youth with the Queens public defender’s office, The New York Times reported.

Police said in a news release obtained by NBC News that officers found a human torso in an apartment on Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. in the Bronx. Officers were conducting a welfare check when they made the discovery.

The remains were later identified as Collin Small, 44, NBC News reported.

Investigators obtained surveillance video that showed Small entering his apartment on Tuesday, WCBS reported. On Wednesday, Johnson was found inside Small’s apartment. Officers found the torso with Johnson and took him into custody.

Investigators say Johnson allegedly shot Small and then dismembered his body, the news outlet reported. Authorities searched Johnson’s apartment next and found the arms and head inside a freezer.

Johnson appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast last month to discuss his work and his time while he was incarcerated, the Times reported.

He was in prison for over 20 years after he was sentenced for attempted murder and robbery, WCBS reported.

