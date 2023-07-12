Man arrested after doctor shot, killed inside a Memphis clinic A doctor at a Memphis, Tennessee clinic was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. (Collierville Police Department/Collierville Police Department)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A doctor at a Memphis, Tennessee clinic was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, Collierville Police Department said that Larry Pickens, 29, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Pickens was arrested in connection with the shooting death of orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Benjamin Mauck, according to WREG. Mauck was killed Tuesday afternoon inside the Campbell Clinic.

A witness reportedly told the news outlet that Mauck had been threatened by the suspect for at least a week but Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane in a news conference said that the department was unaware of any alleged threats.

“This appears to be a one-on-one interaction, it occurred in an exam room,” Lane said, according to NBC News. It is not clear what started the shooting but Lane said that the suspect was at the clinic for hours.

No other injuries were reported, according to NBC News.

“The Collierville Police Department would like to send our condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of Dr. Benjamin Mauck. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” police said.

Pickens’ bond was set at $1.2 million and is expected in court sometime Thursday, according to police.