Man arrested after teen’s body found in bonfire pile in remote desert area

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A man was arrested Wednesday weeks after a teenager’s body was found in a bonfire pile near Apache Junction, Arizona.

In a news release, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, Anthonie Ruinard, 37, was arrested by detectives with the department’s Fugitive Apprehension Tactical Enforcement Unit in connection with the death of Parker League, 18.

Officials say that League was visiting Arizona from Nebraska and was last seen alive at an Arco gas station in Chandler, Arizona on June 11, according to KTVK.

The sheriff’s office said that League was on video footage at the gas station with Ruinard. They were both seen leaving the store together in a Dodge Challenger.

Investigators also got video footage from multiple locations where League’s card was being used after he was reported missing, The Associated Press reported.

Detectives got a search warrant for Ruinard’s house. Investigators found forensic evidence in the trunk of his car that matched League’s DNA, according to the AP.

League’s body was found two days later on June 13 in a bonfire pile in a remote area of the Tonto National Forest which is near Apache Junction, according to the AP.

“This is another example of great investigative work by our detectives,” said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, in the news release. “And why our FATE Unit is such a crucial component for public safety in the apprehension of these violent criminals from our communities.”

According to the AP, investigators have not yet confirmed if League’s body was burned inside or outside the bonfire pile. They also have not released any details about the condition of League’s remains.

The details of League’s death have also not been released, KTVK reported.

Ruinard has been charged with a count of first-degree murder, two counts of narcotic drug possession for sale, a count of drug possession equipment for manufacturing, a count of narcotic drug manufacture, two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, a count of theft credit card, a count of fraudulent use of a credit card, and a count of abandonment/concealment of a dead body/body parts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ruinard is being held on a $2 million bond, the sheriff’s office said, according to the AP.