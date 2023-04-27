Man charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting wife in their bedroom

Accused: A Utah man was charged with simple manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife. (Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

OGDEN, Utah — A Utah man who said he accidentally shot and killed his wife in their bedroom last year was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday.

Christopher James Trivino, 28, of Ogden, was charged with a single count of manslaughter, KSL-TV reported. His wife, Jaycelin Gray Trivino, 27, died from a single gunshot wound to her torso. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to the television station.

According to charging documents, Trivino said he believed that his wife was still sleeping next to him when he thought his home’s security alarm had been triggered on Nov. 19, 2022, KSTU-TV reported.

Christopher Trivino told police that he believed he saw a “dark figure” approaching the bed. Trivinio then said he allegedly reached over to another side of the bed and felt what he believed to be his wife next to him, KTVX reported.

He grabbed his weapon next to his thigh and fired, striking his wife in the abdomen, according to the television station. He immediately called 911, police said.

While speaking with authorities, Christopher Trivino allegedly told detectives that he did not look to see if his wife was actually in bed, KTVX reported.

“After Chris discharged his firearm, Jaycelin immediately screamed, and Chris knew that the dark figure was his wife,” charging documents stated. “Chris reported to law enforcement that Jaycelin is known to, at times, wake up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom or get a drink of water.”

An investigation showed that the security alarm had not been tripped during the night, KSTU reported.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner concluded that Jaycelin Trivino’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, KTVX reported.

Jaycelin Trivino graduated from Weber State University before becoming an art teacher at Highland Junior High School, according to KSTU.