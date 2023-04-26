Man climbs TV tower in LA; holds sign saying ‘Free Billie Eilish’

Man climbs LA TV tower Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood was shut down Tuesday evening after a man climbed a television tower, perched on a digital billboard and played a guitar for several hours. (Sweet/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood was shut down Tuesday evening after a man climbed a television tower, perched on a digital billboard and played a guitar for several hours, according to KTLA.

The man, who was not immediately identified, climbed the 162-foot KTLA TV station tower and held a sign that read “Free Billie Eilish.” The back of the man’s sign read “MK ultra sex slaves donald marshall clones,” according to Billboard. It’s unclear what the message refers to.

The man came down via a Los Angeles Fire Department ladder at around 9:30 p.m. He was arrested for trespassing.

It was not the first time someone climbed the tower. A similar incident occurred in 2016, according to KABC.

