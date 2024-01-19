File: snowy roof Man dies after falling through skylight while trying to clear snow from roof (aetb/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has died after falling while he was trying to clean snow off a roof at a business in Hickman County, Tennessee earlier this week.

The Hickman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday at a business in the 2900 block of Highway 100, according to WKRN. The caller said a man had fallen through a skylight at the business.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said that a 66-year-old man was on the roof of a business trying to get snow off of it, according to WSMV. While the man was on the roof, he reportedly fell onto one of the skylights.

The man reportedly fell about 20 feet and landed on a concrete floor. EMA said he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WKRN.

The name of the business has not been released, according to WSMV. The name of the man has also not been released.

