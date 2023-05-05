Man fatally shoots 3 women, including McDonald’s manager, before killing self

Man kills three then self in south Georgia A south Georgia man is believed to have murdered his mother and grandmother Thursday before shooting and killing a McDonald’s restaurant manager then turning the gun on himself. (Josiah S/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A south Georgia man is believed to have murdered his mother and grandmother Thursday before shooting and killing a McDonald’s restaurant manager and then turning the gun on himself, The Associated Press reported.

Kentavious White, 26, was seen on security video motioning for Amia Smith, 41, to come to the door of the Moultrie, Georgia, McDonald’s, then shooting her, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The footage then showed White stepping inside the restaurant and shooting and killing himself.

According to the GBI, after police responded to the call at McDonald’s around 6 a.m., they found White’s mother, 50, and grandmother, 74, shot to death at neighboring homes about 2 miles from the restaurant. Their names were not immediately released, according to WALB.

UPDATE: The suspected shooter and one of the three victims has been identified by authorities. https://t.co/pxscMLurql — WALB News 10 (@WALBNews10) May 5, 2023

All three of the slain women appeared to have been shot multiple times, Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock told the AsP.

“I can’t for the life of me figure out what provoked him in that way,” Brock said in a phone interview.

White reportedly worked at the McDonald’s.