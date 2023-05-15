Man loses hand to sword-wielding assailant

Police in California are investigating an odd case — a severed hand found on a sidewalk, believed to have been sliced off by a man who was swinging a sword around.

The incident happened on Saturday in the city of Riverside, about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Police had several calls just before 10:30 p.m. about a hand laying on the sidewalk.

Later Saturday night, a local hospital told police that they had a 60-year-old patient who was missing a hand, claiming “it was cut off by someone swinging a sword,” NBC News reported.

Doctors had to perform surgery on the man who is expected to recover, KTTV reported

Police are trying to find the person who had the sword, whom they said is homeless, as was the victim. Police said the pair knows each other.

“This assault may have stemmed from a recent ongoing dispute they have had with each other,” Ryan Railsback, a member of the Riverside Police Department, said, according to NBC News.