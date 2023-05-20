Man sentenced to 25 years for killing wife in 2017; initially told police she slipped After claiming that his wife slipped and fell in the bathroom of their house in Gilbert, Arizona in 2017, the man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. (Jason Doiy/Getty Images)

GILBERT, Ariz. — After claiming that his wife slipped and fell in the bathroom of their house in Gilbert, Arizona in 2017, the man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Mark-Eric Ponsati, 42, was found guilty of second-degree murder for the murder of his wife, Sherri Ponsati, in 2017, according to KPNX.

Gilbert Police Department was called out to a house near Baseline and Greenfield roads in Sept. 2017, KTVK reported. Ponsati reportedly called 911 claiming that Sherri Ponsati had slipped, causing her to hit her head.

Sherri Ponsati was taken to the hospital where she later died from injuries, the news outlet reported.

The medical examiner later said that Sherri Ponsati’s injuries were not caused by slipping and filling, according to KTVK.

Sherri Ponsati had multiple skull and rib fractures, KPNX reported.

Ponsati was convicted at trial after a five-year investigation and received the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, according to the news outlet.

“This two-month trial concluded today with the maximum sentence for this defendant, and this means a sense of closure and justice for the family and friends who cared deeply for this victim,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, according to KTVK. “To the prosecutor and the victim advocates who worked tirelessly to bring justice to this family, I commend them because their work fulfills the duty bestowed upon this office: to hold criminals accountable and bring justice to victims.”



