Man shot 13-year-old girl shopping with her mother at a South Carolina Walmart A 13-year-old girl who was shopping at Walmart with her mother in Aiken, South Carolina, was shot randomly Wednesday evening. (Aiken County Sheriff's Office/Aiken County Sheriff's Office)

AIKEN, S.C. — A 13-year-old girl who was shopping at Walmart with her mother in Aiken, South Carolina, was shot randomly Wednesday evening.

>> Read more trending news

Aiken County Department of Public Safety said, according to WSB-TV that officers were called about an active shooter around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“We arrived on scene we found one victim that victim was transported to a local hospital, officers rendered aid prior to that the shooter is now in custody,” Lieutenant Joe O’Conner with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said, according to WJBF.

In a Facebook post, the City of Aiken said the suspect was identified as Stephen Foreman. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime.

According to an incident report obtained by WJBF, Foreman reportedly called the police to tell them he was at a KFC in the area and he left the gun on a shelf.

Walmart released a statement that was obtained by the news outlet.

“Senseless violence like this is inexcusable, especially involving a teenager. Our thoughts are with this young girl and her family, and we’re hopeful for her healthy recovery. Additionally, counseling services have been offered to our associates. We’re grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and will work with them in every way possible during their investigation,” Walmart said in the statement obtained by WJBF.

The City of Aiken said that there is no known connection between Foreman and the victim. The motive is also unknown.

The victim’s identity has not been released.