Man shot roommate for eating last Hot Pocket, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Guess you should not get between a man and his Hot Pocket.

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, said Clifton Williams, 64, shot his roommate after the pair argued over the frozen microwavable sandwich, WLKY reported.

The authorities said Williams first started throwing tiles at his roommate.

WAVE reported that the roommate tried to fight back but then tried to leave, Williams went inside their home and grabbed a gun.

Williams is accused of shooting the man in the buttocks when he tried to leave, WLKY reported.

The roommate was eventually taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Williams has been charged with assault and has been told not to have contact with his roommate or have any weapons, WAVE reported.



