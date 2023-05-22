Man sought after remains of 6 dogs found; 8 others chained in yard

Wanted: Deputies said a felony warrant was issued for Casey Autry Kidd. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Michigan are searching for a man they said starved six dogs and left eight others chained up in a backyard.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, a felony warrant was issued for 29-year-old Casey Autry Kidd, WJBK-TV reported. The warrant is for one count of abandoning animals, which carries a four to 10-year sentence if he is convicted, according to the television station.

Sheriff Christopher Swanson said that Kidd had a “dangerous criminal history.” His past arrests include home invasion, drug and assault offenses, the Detroit News reported.

“We’re not asking anyone to put themselves at risk,” Swanson said.

Swanson said deputies believed the dogs were used in a potential dogfighting ring, according to WJBK.

“The dogs had scars and were in multiple stages of injuries (and that leads us to suspect) they were involved in dog fighting,” the sheriff said.

Two of the dogs were microchipped and one has already been reunited with its family, the News reported.

Swanson said that a Boston terrier -- and perhaps some of the other dogs -- were used as “bait” for dog fighting, according to the newspaper.

The dogs that survived were in poor health, Swanson said. One was found restrained so tightly that the animal was unable to move.

“That’s a hard chain that’s wrapped around all those sticks,” Swanson said, showing a photograph of one animal. “That dog can’t move.”

Swanson said the case began three weeks ago when deputies received a report of dogs chained in a backyard, WJBK reported.

“These dogs were emaciated,” Swanson said. “Virtually starved to death.”