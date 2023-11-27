Man strips, jumps from ‘It’s a Small World’ boat into ride scenes

Man arrested FILE PHOTO: A 26 year old man was arrested after he climbed out of a boat on Disneyland's "It's a Small World", stripped and climbed on the ride's displays. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland) (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A Disneyland guest jumped from a boat on “It’s a Small World” mid-ride.

The man, who police say was on drugs, stripped down when he got out of the ride vehicle, KTLA reported.

He was recorded climbing on the portion of the ride that shows dolls representing India before he sat down on fabric that mimics water.

Park employees stopped the ride as soon as he got out of the boat.

Entertainment Weekly reported the ride was paused for about 20 minutes.

Anaheim police officers said they were called to the park at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday to help Disney park security with the incident.

Another parkgoer posted to social media, “I am on Small World and there was a streaker, I cannot believe this is happening.”

At one point he was fully nude, and that’s when police placed him under arrest, KABC reported.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested and accused of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

“It’s a Small World,” with its iconic earworm song, opened in Disneyland in 1966 after it was built for the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair. Walt Disney World has a version that was an opening day attraction when the Florida park opened in 1971.