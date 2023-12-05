Man who was part of hit podcast shot and killed by police after standoff at his home

Man on hit podcast shot and killed by police A man who was part of a popular podcast about the happenings in a small Alabama town was shot and killed by police Sunday following a standoff at his home, law enforcement authorities said Monday. (Sitthiphong/Getty Images)

Tyler Goodson, 32, who was featured in the hit podcast “S-Town” was shot by officers after he barricaded himself inside his home and “brandished a gun” at officers early Sunday, according to al.com.

According to police, Goodson posted a message on Facebook at 1:39 a.m. Sunday, saying “Police bout to shoot me down in my own yard,” WIAT-TV reported.

The Woodstock Police Department had initially responded to a “call for service” early Sunday, WIAT reported. The call led to a standoff as multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the home.

Police did not say what kind of service the call was made about.

Goodson was part of the 2017 podcast that told the story of John B. McLemore who died by suicide before the show came out. The podcast has been downloaded more than 100 million times since its release and received a Peabody Award.

The show got its name from McLemore’s use of an expletive to describe Woodstock, his hometown. The town has a population of 1,500 and is about 35 miles southwest of Birmingham.

“I know that everyone wants answers and details, myself included,” Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson said in a statement Monday. “Tyler was well known and loved by myself, his family and this community. That love extends far beyond due to the S-Town podcast.

“Please remember at this time that he is so much more than a character to the fans who loved him. This young man was a father, son, brother and friend to many,” the mayor added.