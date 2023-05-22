Martin Amis, author of ‘Money,’ ‘London Fields,’ dies at age 73

Martin Amis dies at age 73 Editor-in-Chief of Miramax Books, Jonathan Burnham poses with author Martin Amis and guest Margaret Maupin at the Miramax Book Convention Dinner Party at the House Restaurant on May 31, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images /Getty Images)

Martin Amis, a British author who wrote 14 acclaimed novels during his career, died Saturday, the BBC reported.

He was 73.

Amis died at his home in Lake Worth, Florida, according to The Booker Prizes, UK’s fiction literary awards group. Amis moved from London to the US in 2012, according to the BBC.

Amis died from esophageal cancer, his wife, Isabel Fonseca, said in a statement, CNN reported.

Amis died on the same day a film adaptation of his 2014 book “The Zone of Interest” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

While Amis wrote 14 novels and several non-fiction books, he is best known for the novels “Money,” “London Fields” and “The Information.” His most recent novel, “Inside Story,” came out in 2020.

Amis’ first novel, “The Rachel Papers,” published in 1973, won the Somerset Maugham Award for fiction.

He was the son of novelist and poet Sir Kingsley Amis and is survived by his wife and their children – Louis, Jacob, Fernanda, Clio and Delilah.

Writer Salman Rushdie paid tribute to his friend, telling the New Yorker: “He used to say that what he wanted to do was leave behind a shelf of books - to be able to say, ‘from here to here, it’s me’.

“His voice is silent now. His friends will miss him terribly. But we have the shelf.”