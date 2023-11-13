Massive fire closes Los Angeles interstate indefinitely

I10 fire Los Angeles firefighters continue to assess the damage from a fire under Interstate 10 near downtown Los Angeles, CA November 12, 2023. A section of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles that was damaged in a devastating fire over the weekend will remain closed indefinitely until repairs can be made, posing major traffic challenges for the region. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

LOS ANGELES — An artery south of Los Angeles is closed indefinitely after a massive fire burned columns that supported the highway above.

>> Read more trending news

The fire started in storage lots under Interstate 10, also known as the Santa Monica Freeway, on Saturday morning and left twisted guardrails and blackened concrete, The Associated Press reported.

The fire covered eight acres of an industrial area, or about six football fields. More than 160 firefighters from over two dozen fire companies were on the scene to battle the blaze.

The fire destroyed parked cars and stacks of wooden pallets. It also damaged support poles for high-tension power lines, KABC reported. No one was hurt in the fire.

Hazardous materials teams worked Sunday to clean up the debris to allow engineers to inspect the damage to the highway columns and deck to determine if it can bear the traffic of 300,000 vehicles that travel on it daily, the AP reported.

“Remember, this is an investigation as to the cause of how this occurred, as well as a hazmat and structural engineering question,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference on Sunday. “Can you open a few lanes? Can you retrofit the columns? Is the bridge deck intact to allow for a few lanes to remain open again?”

Crews have to determine if the damage is cosmetic or structural.

“We’re seeing a lot of... concrete that’s flaked off the columns. The underside of the bridge deck may be compromised,” Caltrans spokesperson Lauren Wonder said, according to KABC. “It’s sort of a waiting situation right now. We don’t have an estimated time of opening but Caltrans wants to ensure that this bridge is safe to put traffic back on it.”

She added, “If it’s rebar, then we cannot put traffic load on there, and it may take a week... a month. It may take less time.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that recovery and repairs have already started.

“I want to ensure Angelenos that we are working night and day to make the repairs necessary to restore the freeway,” she said, according to KCBS. “This is not going to be resolved in one or two days. ... As we are learning the extent of the damage, we will keep you informed. But we need to stay together.”

There is no timeline as to when the freeway could reopen, so workers are being asked to work from home or take public transportation into downtown Los Angeles, as the traffic that normally would be on I-10 will be rerouted to other streets and freeways in the area.

Newsom has issued a State of Emergency to get funds and resources to help repair the damage, KCBS reported. He has asked that all state agencies overseeing the project work 24-7 to get the job done.

The mayor has been in touch with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. He said the administration is ready to help, KABC reported.

Bass said that the city will be using a three-pronged approach to get the road open: a plan for commuters heading into the area, getting the road reopened as quickly as possible and keeping the public informed throughout the process.

Using areas under overpasses as storage is common in not only California but also across the country. California Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin said that practice will be reevaluated after the fire.

The area was also a shelter for at least 16 homeless people who were evacuated, but there is no indication that the fire was started at the encampment.



