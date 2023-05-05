May’s full 'Flower Moon' rises after lunar eclipse Friday night’s sky will be an interesting night for those who watch the moon. (kyoshino/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Friday night’s sky will be an interesting night for those who watch the moon.

May’s full moon rises Friday night and it has a unique name which is “Flower Moon,” according to Space.com.

The “Flower Moon” was assigned to this particular full moon based on the months and seasons where they fall, the Sky reported.

“Throughout history, a great variety of different names have been given to the sequence of lunar cycles through the year, and modern lists of such names, such as those popularised by the Farmers’ Almanac, tend to inevitably be a medley of names taken from many different cultures,” the Sky said.

NASA said the full moon has other nicknames as well including “Corn Moon.”

The moon won’t look like a flower, the Washington Post said but its nickname comes from the springtime.

We can’t imagine a more beautiful thing than May’s full moon – the Corn Moon. 🌽



Set to peak on May 5 at 1:34pm ET (1634 UTC ), this full moon, also known as the Flower Moon, will appear full till Sunday. Discover how it got its names: https://t.co/wuMVsdlXDi pic.twitter.com/gJK92nXt0O — NASA (@NASA) May 5, 2023

“According to this almanac, as the full Moon in May the Algonquin tribes of what is now the north-eastern United States called this the Flower Moon for the flowers that are abundant this time of year,” NASA said

A May full moon is named the “Flower Moon” because, during this time of year, blooms are popping up, according to Space.com.

The moon will rise at around 8:21 p.m. in D.C. and will be visible around the same time in other parts of North America, the Washington Post reported. The moon will set at sunrise Sunday.

Space.com said that the lunar eclipse Friday will only be visible to the Eastern Hemisphere and will not be visible from New York City.