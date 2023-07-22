Mega Millions: No winner; jackpot climbs to $820M No winner in the Mega Millions Friday which means the jackpot is closing in on a $1 billion days after a winner in California claimed that prize in the Power Ball. (Micah Young, DVM/Getty Images)

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 29-40-47-50-57 and the Megaball was 25. The multiplier was 4X.

Eight tickets matched the first five numbers with a $1 million prize, according to Mega Millions. Those tickets were sold in California, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and New Jersey.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday, July 25.

Around this time later year, a player won the Mega Millions at $1.337 billion on July 29, 2022, according to Mega Millions. That was the third time Mega Millions awarded a prize larger than $1 billion. There have been four winning jackpots of $1 billion or more.

No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

$1.537 billion -- Oct. 23, 2018 (One ticket from South Carolina)



$1.348 billion -- Jan. 13, 2023 (One ticket from Maine)



$1.337 billion -- July 29, 2022 (One ticket from Illinois)



$1.05 billion -- Jan. 22, 2021 (One ticket from Michigan)



$730 million (estimated) -- July 21, 2023



$656 million -- March 30, 2012 (One ticket each from Kansas, Illinois, Maryland)



$648 million -- Dec. 17. 2013 (One ticket each from California and Georgia)



$543 million -- July 24, 2018 (One ticket from California)



$536 million -- July 8, 2016 (One ticket from Indiana)



$533 million -- March 30, 2018 (One ticket from New Jersey)



