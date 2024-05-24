Memorial Day 2024: Which department stores, restaurants, grocery stores are open; what is closed?

Nearly 1,500 joint service members will spend around four hours placing small American flags in front of more than 260,000 headstones. The cemetery, consisting of 639 acres, is the final resting place of approximately 400,000 veterans and their dependents.

Annual Flags-In Event Held At Arlington Cemetery Ahead Of Memorial Day FILE PHOTO: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - MAY 23: Members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as the "Old Guard," place flags at the headstones of U.S. military personnel buried at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day, on May 23, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. (Kent Nishimura/Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Memorial Day is Monday and with it comes the unofficial beginning of summer.

To honor those who died in service to their country, federal and state government offices close.

To kick off the summer season, department stores and restaurants generally stay open. Here’s a list of what will be open and what will be closed on Memorial Day.

Department stores open on Memorial Day

Some stores may have holiday hours, but most stores are open regular hours.

Grocery stores open on Memorial Day

Restaurants open on Memorial Day

Hours may vary. Check with your local restaurant.

Movie theaters open on Memorial Day

Most theaters are open regular hours on Memorial Day.

What is closed?

Here is what will be closed on Monday:

  • Banks
  • Courts
  • Federal buildings
  • Post offices
  • Schools
  • The stock market
  • Costco
