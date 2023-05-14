Michigan man wins $100K in second-chance lottery drawing

Second chance: A Michigan man won $100,000 in a second-chance drawing after failing to win the $6 million grand prize. (David Commins/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Michigan man did not win a $6 million jackpot in a scratch-off game, but scoring $100,000 on a second-chance contest is a nice, tidy sum.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Michigan Lottery, the 43-year-old Wayne County man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the six-figure prize in a random drawing on April 27.

Residents gain entry into the drawing by scanning non-winning tickets in the state’s $6 million Jackpot game on the Michigan Lottery mobile app.

“I have been playing the $6,000,000 Jackpot game a lot, so when I learned there was a second chance component to the game, I figured I might as well give it a try,” the player said in a statement. “I got an email from the Lottery one day informing me that I’d won a $100,000 prize in the second chance drawing and I thought it was a joke.

“I called the Lottery to confirm that the email was a scam, which is when I found out I had really won. I was shocked! Winning still doesn’t seem real and I don’t think it will sink in for a while.”

The man recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize, the news release stated. He plans to save the cash.

Prizes in the second-chance promotion range from $500 to $1,000. The deadline to scan non-winning tickets is Sept. 1, lottery officials said.

Each drawing awards a $100,000 winner. There are five for the $10,000 prize, 20 for $1,000 and 60 people will win $500.

Need something to lift your spirits?
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!