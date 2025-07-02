Microsoft to lay off 9,000 employees

Microsoft announced that it had started cutting the jobs of 9,000 employees.

A company spokesperson said it will impact less than 4% of its total workforce, Bloomberg reported.

They will occur across teams, locations and even tenure, to cut down the layers of management and streamline operations, the spokesperson said.

Game division employees were told by a memo from Xbox chief Phil Spencer, IGN reported.

This is the second round of layoffs to hit the company this year. In May, 6,000 employees were let go, targeting product and engineering jobs.

