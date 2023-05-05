Midtown Atlanta shooting: 1 survivor going home, 3 remain hospitalized

ATLANTA — One of the four women injured Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a medical office in Atlanta’s Midtown will be going home on Friday.

Dr. Robert Jansen, chief medical officer at Grady Hospital, said the three other victims, all of whom were sent to the intensive care unit after Wednesday’s shooting, will remain hospitalized. Two of them underwent surgery on Thursday and remain in the intensive care unit. The third was being moved to the surgical floor Friday morning.

“This is great news,” Jansen said at a news conference. “Unfortunately, when you have this type of trauma it doesn’t always go this well. But our staff has done a great job, the physicians, the nurses. They’re being seen by physical therapy now so, great progress.”

Authorities said a man, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, opened fire in a lobby inside a Northside Hospital building just after noon on Wednesday. He shot five women, killing 39-year-old Amy St. Pierre, according to police.

Patterson was arrested hours after the shooting following an intense manhunt.

The four women injured Wednesday, identified in arrest warrants obtained by WSB-TV as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger, were taken to Grady Hospital for treatment. Jansen said that as they recover, they will still have to deal with other trauma following the shooting.

“The trauma from a gunshot wound is not just physical. It’s psychological and emotional, and I don’t think you can underestimate that impact,” he said. The patient who was being released Friday — the only one of the four injured women to not see the inside of the intensive care unit — has “had a hard time adjusting,” he added.

“I mean, it’s hard to go from a normal life to suddenly have something like this happen at work, and you have to deal with that,” he said. “The post-traumatic stress is real and it’s going to impact all of them.”