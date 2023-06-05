Mike Pence formally joins 2024 presidential race

Mike Pence Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives for a luncheon sponsored by the UVU Gary R. Herbert Institute of Public Policy on April 28, 2023 at the Zion Bank headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. (George Frey/Getty Images, File)

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday filed paperwork to officially join the race for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

Pence filed papers to establish his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, documents show. The filing came after reports surfaced last week that the former Indiana governor plans to launch his campaign at an event in Iowa later this week.

Pence will face off against former President Donald Trump, whom he served under as vice president from January 2017 until January 2021. Others to announce bids for the Republican nomination include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

Citing unidentified sources, The Associated Press reported last week that Pence will kick his campaign off at an event in Des Moines on his 64th birthday. He has been laying the groundwork for a run for months, making several visits to the state, the Des Moines Register reported. He is scheduled to appear at a town hall hosted by CNN on Wednesday night.

President Joe Biden in April announced that he is seeking reelection. The son of assassinated Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson have also launched bids for the Democratic presidential nomination.