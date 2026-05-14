‘Miraculous’: Coast Guard rescues 11 after plane crashes off Florida’s east coast

The U.S. Coast Guard said that 11 people were rescued from a life raft after their plane crashed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Eleven people were rescued on Tuesday after a plane crashed into the ocean off Florida’s east coast, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Beechcraft BE30 crashed approximately 50 miles east of Vero Beach Regional Airport around 12:05 p.m. ET, WFTV reported.

In a news release, the Coast Guard said that the civilian aircraft experienced engine failure. Eleven adults from the Bahamas were on board when the plane went down.

“And from what I’ve seen, I mean, for all those people to survive is pretty miraculous,” Air Force Maj. Elizabeth Piowaty told reporters on Wednesday.

U.S. Coast Guard: 11 rescued after plane crash landed off Brevard County coast https://t.co/CwCpcv0zsb pic.twitter.com/BolPDZ1w4G — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 13, 2026

Bahamian authorities will be investigating the cause of the incident, Coast Guard officials said.

Health First officials confirmed to WFTV that patients from the crash were transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

“They had already been in the water, in the raft, for about five hours and you could tell just by looking at them that they were in distress, physically, mentally, emotionally,” Capt. Rory Whipple told reporters.

A crew aboard an Air Rescue Wing HH-60W Jolly Green helicopter, based at the 920th Rescue Wing at Patrick Space Force Base, hoisted the 11 victims from the life raft to safety, officials said.

“The outstanding support from Patrick Space Force Base and the seamless coordination among all responding agencies directly contributed to the successful rescue of 11 survivors from the downed aircraft,” Master Chief Petty Officer Omar Colon, said in a statement. “Their rapid response, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to saving lives were instrumental in bringing everyone home safely.”

The airplane reportedly left Marsh Harbor, Bahamas, and was headed for Freeport, the Coast Guard said.

The cause of the crash has not been released, WFTV reported.

© 2026 Cox Media Group