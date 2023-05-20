Missing Florida man found dead in creek in Alabama A man from Florida who was reported missing by his family was found days later in a creek in Conecuh County, Alabama. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Florida who was reported missing by his family was found days later in a creek in Conecuh County, Alabama.

Francisco Oxiries Carballo Morales, 50, was found in a creek in Alabama, the Conecuh County Coroner’s Office said, according to WDAM.

Morales’ family reported him missing on May 16 to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations after they received information that his last transaction was at a gas station in Laurel, Mississippi on May 9 around 10:30 p.m., according to The Associated Press.

Officials believe he was in a single-car accident on U.S. 84 on May 10, WDAM reported. Morales’ car was found a week later after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tracked his phone and found him in the creek by where the crash was believed to have happened.

His body is being transported to the Department of Forensics in Mobile, Alabama for an autopsy and cause of death, the coroner’s office said, according to the AP.