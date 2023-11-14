Missing hiker found dead, his dog found alive near him

Missing hiker found A hiker who had been missing for months was found on Blackhead Peak in Colorado, with his dog by his side, alive. (Taos Search and Rescue/Facebook)

A 71-year-old hiker has been found dead months after he went missing but his faithful dog was found alive near him.

>> Read more trending news

Rich Moore had been reported missing on the evening of Aug. 19, KUSA reported. Searches were carried out on Blackhead Peak area by ground and air for about 2,000 hours.

Blackhead Peak is about 20 miles from Moore’s home in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, The Washington Post reported.

But no one could find Moore and his 14-year-old dog Finney, USA Today reported.

But on Oct. 30, a hunter contacted the Archuleta County Sheriff’s office saying that he found a dead man and his white dog in the Lower Blanco drainage basin.

On October 30th, the body of missing hiker 71-year-old Rich Moore of Pagosa Springs has been found, along with his dog,... Posted by Taos Search and Rescue on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

The next day, search crews got to the spot and found Moore, recovering his remains, and removing him from the mountain. They also found Finney, Moore’s Jack Russell Terrier alive. The search team also rescued the dog, who was later taken to an area veterinarian for an exam and treatment. She has since been reunited with her family, KUSA reported.

Moore was a member of the San Juan Outdoor Club which said was “heartbroken over the loss of Rich, but are glad he has been located and overjoyed that Finney has returned home to (her family),” according to The Denver Post.

An autopsy was not performed due to the condition of Moore’s remains, The Washington Post reported. Officials said that they believe Moore died from hypothermia. He was identified by his clothing, backpack and IDs.

“And of course, Finney was still by his side,” Archuleta County Coroner Brad Hunt, told the newspaper.