MLB players have an issue with their new uniforms. The pants are see-through

Major League Baseball has new uniforms this season, and while they have been deemed “performance jerseys” for their lightweight material, some of the league’s players aren’t too happy with the look.

Major League Baseball Players Association deputy executive director Bruce Meyer confirmed on Thursday that the organization is relaying different concerns from players to management about the new uniforms, but many of the complaints are concerning the pants, according to The Associated Press.

The problem is that they reveal a little too much.

“It’s disappointing that we’ve landed in a place where the uniforms are the topic of discussion,” MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said Thursday. “Each conversation with the guys is yielding more information with what we’re seeing.”

And what is being seen is too much, some players said.

Nike, which designed the uniform, said in a statement “We always put the athlete at the center of everything we do. We worked closely with MLB players, teams and the league to create the most advanced uniforms in the history of MLB which are lighter and more flexible.

“The quality and the performance of our product is of the utmost importance to us. We will continue to work with MLB, the players and our manufacturing partner to address player uniforms.”

The complaints aren’t limited to the pants, according to ESPN. Several players have said they generally dislike the new uniforms produced by Fanatics.

“I know everyone hates them,” Phillies shortstop Trea Turner said last week. “We all liked what we had. We understand business, but I think everyone wanted to keep it the same way, for the most part, with some tweaks here or there.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred described the jerseys – which were used at last year’s All-Star Game – as “performance jerseys.”

The lettering, sleeve emblems and numbering are less bulky in an attempt to make uniforms more breathable and comfortable, according to Nike.

MLB officials say the new uniforms improve mobility by providing 25% more stretch, AP reported.





