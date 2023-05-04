Monty Python star Michael Palin announces death of wife, Helen Gibbins

Helen Gibbins: Helen Gibbins and Michael Palin met when they were 16 years old. (Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Helen Gibbins, the wife of Monty Python star Michael Palin, died Tuesday, the comedian announced.

Palin, 79, described his wife as “the bedrock of my life,” adding that they had recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary, The Guardian reported. He announced her death on his official website, adding that the couple met when they were both 16.

“Her death is an indescribable loss for myself, our three children and four grandchildren,” Palin wrote. “Helen was the bedrock of my life. Her quietly wise judgment informed all my decisions and her humor and practical good sense was at the heart of our life together.”

We are saddened to hear about the loss of Helen Palin, Michael's wife. Having recently shared their 57th wedding anniversary together, our thoughts are with Michael and his family. https://t.co/nctC93dYmI — Monty Python (@montypython) May 2, 2023

Palin is famous for his role as one of the irreverent members of the Monty Python comedy troupe that produced 45 television episodes for the BBC and five films between 1969 and 1983, according to CNN. His comedy partners included John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones and Graham Chapman.

Chapman died in 1989 at the age of 48, while Jones died in 2020 when he was 77.

Following his success in the Monty Python group, Palin starred in several films, including “A Fish Called Wanda,” SkyNews reported. He was knighted in 2019.

But Gibbins was his lifelong partner.

Palin’s meeting with Gibbins inspired parts of the 1987 television movie “East of Ipswich,” which Palin wrote, according to People.

Palin announced in 2022 that Gibbins moved into respite care after she did not respond well to prescribed pain medicine, The Guardian reported.

