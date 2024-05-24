Morgan Spurlock, ‘Super Size Me’ director, dies at 53

Morgan Spurlock FILE PHOTO: Director Morgan Spurlock speaks on stage during an In Conversation on day six of the 14th annual Dubai International Film Festival held at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on December 11, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He has died from cancer at the age of 53. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for DIFF) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for DIFF)

Morgan Spurlock, the documentary filmmaker known for eating McDonald’s every day for a month in the 2004 film “Super Size Me,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 53.

>> Read more trending news

Spurlock’s family confirmed he died Thursday in upstate New York from complications of cancer, according to a statement obtained by The Guardian and Variety.

“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” his brother, Craig Spurlock, said. “Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group