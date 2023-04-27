Morgan Wallen’s team denies claim he was ‘too drunk’ to perform at canceled Mississippi show

Morgan Wallen had to cancel show in Mississippi LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: The CEO of country singer Morgan Wallen’s record label is denying claims that the singer was too drunk to perform at his concert in Mississippi on Sunday. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The CEO of country singer Morgan Wallen’s record label is denying claims that the singer was too drunk to perform at his concert in Mississippi on Sunday, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Minutes before Wallen was set to take the stage in Oxford, Mississippi, the audience was informed that the singer had lost his voice and could not perform and that their tickets would be refunded.

However, a video on TikTok showed a security guard disputing the claims that the singer needed to rest his voice, instead saying Wall was so drunk he could not walk.

According to the guard, Wallen had to be taken out of the venue in an ambulance.

On Monday, BEST Crowd Management, the company that coordinated the security detail at the Mississippi show, said in a statement that the security guard had lied.

“A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night’s Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand behind the detail in his statement,” the company said.

On Wednesday, Wallen’s record label also dismissed the security guard’s claim, according to the Times.

Seth England, CEO and co-founder of Big Loud, Wallen’s record label, said the singer canceled the show for the reason the crowd was told – because he lost his voice.

“He is on vocal rest per his doctor’s orders and he’s doing everything he can to be back at 100%,” England added.

England thanked BEST for “correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true,” Page Six reported.

“Every detail was false,” England said.

Wallen addressed his fans via social media following the canceled concert.

“After last night’s (Saturday’s) show, I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor, and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better.

“I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to not deliver it before showtime, but my voice is shot and I’m unable to sing.

“All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

Some fans have threatened to sue Wallen for the cost of going to the concert, according to the Times.

Mississippi law firm Langston & Lott wrote on Facebook that it will “re-file a class action lawsuit” regarding the canceled show after it voluntarily dismissed its suit on Tuesday, according to WLBT.