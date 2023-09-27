Mother shields son as bear gets on picnic table, devoured their tacos, enchiladas

Mother shields son: A woman, her friend and her son all encountered a black bear in Mexico while visiting a park near Monterrey, Mexico earlier this week. (lavin photography/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MEXICO CITY — A woman, her friend and her son all encountered a black bear in Mexico while visiting a park near Monterrey, Mexico, earlier this week.

Silvia Macias went to Chipinque Park near Monterrey to celebrate her son Santiago’s 15th birthday last Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Video shot by Macias’ friend, Angela Chapa, showed her sitting inches away from a bear. According to the AP, Macias’ was seen covering her son’s eyes and looking down to avoid the bear.

The bear showed up as they all sat down to eat. The bear enjoyed some french fries, tacos, salsa and some enchiladas.

In an interview with the AP, Macias said that she was afraid of Santiago getting scared. Santiago has down syndrome and is reportedly “very afraid of animals, a cat or a dog, any animal scares him a lot.”

“That’s why I covered his eyes, because I didn’t want him to see it and scream or run. I was afraid that if he got scared or screamed or scared the bear, that the bear would react,” Macias said.

Bears are known to come out to the area where Macias encountered the bear but usually at dawn or dusk. Not during the middle of the day like it did on Monday. Macias told the AP that her and her friend and discussed the possibility of encountering a bear and came up with a plan.

“We are going to play a game where we cover Santiago’s eyes and we are going to act like statues,” Macias said of her plan.

According to the AP, that is exactly what happened. Santiago stayed calm even though the bear was close enough to them that they could hear it growl as it ate.

Macias’ friend, Chapa, knew never to run from a bear so instead she threw the enchilada far away for the bear to chase. According to the AP, the bear followed the food. The bear went away after some time.

Santiago did get a replacement for his tacos and no one was injured.

“I just think I’m a mother who protected her cub,” she said, according to the AP.