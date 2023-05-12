Mother’s Day 2023: Restaurant deals and freebies for mom

Mother's Day 2023 deals for mom Mother’s Day is the most popular holiday for eating out – an estimated 90 million-plus plan to dine with mom at a brunch, lunch or dinner – and restaurants across the country are happy to accommodate. (Liliboas/Getty Images)

Below is a sampling of some deals and freebies for mom this weekend.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

· Applebee’s: Get a $10 bonus card with the purchase of a $50 gift card.

· Auntie Anne: On Mother’s Day get buy-one-get-one 50% off on any pretzel item or drink deal. If you purchase an online gift card you’ll get a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel from now until June 25.

· BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Mom can get a glass of wine and a free stemless wine glass at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse for Mother’s Day. Buy a $50 e-gift card and get a $10 bonus card. The offer is good until June 18.

· California Pizza Kitchen: Get Mom a heart-shaped pizza from California Pizza Kitchen on her special day.

· Capital Grille: Capital Grille will be open early for Mother’s Day and will be serving the full dinner menu as well as four brunch features from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Carrabbas: The restaurant is offering a lunch trio or lunch special for $10.99.

· Cheesecake Factory: Through Sunday, you can get a $10 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards you buy. It will be redeemable from May 15 through June 7.

· Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel will give you a $10 gift card with the purchase of an All Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket or Momma’s Pancake Breakfast Bundle on Saturday or Sunday.

· Del Taco: Friday through Sunday you can get a free regular-sized shake with any purchase. Customers can also get 20% off their next order with a purchase of a $25 eGift Card.

· Eddie V’s: Enjoy a prix fixe three-course brunch at Eddie V’s. for $52 per adult. Main course choices include steak and eggs, lobster quiche Florentine or roasted avocado and jumbo lump crab. Children also get three-course offerings for $16.

· Fleming’s Steakhouse: On Saturday and Sunday, Fleming’s is offering a three-course meal special, including hand-cut filet mignon paired with a choice of crab-stuffed shrimp or lobster tail scampi.

· Hooters: Mothers get 10 free wings with the purchase of 10 wings at Hooters on Sunday.

· IHOP: Get a free $5 gift card with any purchase of a $25 gift card.

· Jamba: Rewards members can get 20% off orders $25 and under for Mother’s Day weekend, Friday through Sunday. If you buy a $25 gift card from now until June 18 will also earn you a $5 Reward Card, which can be redeemed from June 19 to Aug. 31.

· Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is offering a “Minis for Mom” collection, available in a 16-count box. On Friday and Saturday, customers can get free delivery for any order placed online or via the Krispy Kreme app.

· Marble Slab Creamery: Get $5 off your online purchase of an 8-inch (or larger) ice cream cake with code MOM23 from now until Sunday.

· Outback Steakhouse: Outback is offering a “Mums Day Menu,” plus you can get a $10 gift card free when you buy $50 worth of cards.

· Panda Express: Through Sunday, Panda Express is offering a free Panda Bowl to customers who make a $30 or more gift card purchase online.

· Red Lobster: Eat at Red Lobster Friday through Sunday and get a bonus coupon for 10% off their next meal. The deal can be redeemed from May 15 to June 29. The coupon can only be used with a minimum purchase of $40 but can be used on dine-in or to-go orders with the code LOBSTAR15.

· Round Table Pizza: Round Table Pizza is offering a heart-shaped pizza for mom.

· TCBY: TCBY is offering up to 6 oz. of free frozen yogurt to moms all day long on Sunday.

· Tim Hortons: Start Mother’s Day the right way with a buy one, get one deal at Tim Hortons. Last year, the restaurant offered 10 free Timbits with the purchase of 10 Timbits. Think of it as the perfect treat for any mom who loves donuts.

· White Castle: White Castle is giving Mom free dessert on a stick with any purchase made from Friday through Sunday.