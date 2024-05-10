Mother’s Day 2024: Restaurant deals and freebies for mom

Mother’s Day is the most popular holiday for eating out – an estimated 90 million-plus plan to dine with mom at a brunch, lunch or dinner – and restaurants across the country are happy to accommodate.
Below is a sampling of some deals and freebies for moms this weekend.
(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)
- Auntie Anne’s: Auntie Anne’s reward members can buy one Cinnamon Sugar or Original Pretzel and get one free on Sunday.
- Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Your mom and eat free from the 10@$10 menu with the purchase of an additional entrée.
- Biggby Coffee: Buy one drink of any size, up to 24 ounces, and get $1 off another.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Moms can get a free, limited-edition stemless wine glass when dining on Saturday or Sunday (while supplies last).
- Bonefish Grill: All restaurants will open an hour early Sunday – at 10 a.m. There will be a brunch menu featuring Bang Bang Shrimp Eggs Benedict and Crème Brûlée French Toast.
- Buffalo’s Cafe: Moms get a free Buffalo Chip Dessert with any entrée purchase of $14.99 or more at participating locations.
- BurgerFi: Spend $25 on gift cards and get a $10 bonus card.
- Burger King: Members of its Royal Perks loyalty program can buy a Whopper and get one free on Sunday. The deal is available exclusively on the app or online.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Get a heart-shaped pizza through Sunday.
- Capital Grille: Mother’s Day brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and moms can order from the full dinner menu all day.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Carrabba’s will have a special Mother’s Day menu, available through Sunday. The menu will include entrees a Tomato Caprese with Fresh Burrata appetizer, and a Carrabellini cocktail made with Absolut Citron vodka, raspberry and blood orange, topped with Riondo Prosecco.
- Carvel: Purchase $25 in Carvel gift cards and get a free $5 reward. Offer good through June 16.
- Cinnabon: Spend $25 in Cinnabon gift cards and get a free $5 reward to be used on a future visit. Available in bakery through June 23 and online through June 30. Reward code must be unlocked in the Cinnabon Rewards Program to be redeemed.
- Cracker Barrel: Bring mom through Sunday and get a free Barrel Bite side dish with any purchase. Plus, she gets a Mother’s Day card which includes a coupon for a free Barrel Bite to use May 13-31 with any purchase of $2.99 or more. Dine-in only; one free Barrel Bite per check; gratuity and online purchase not included.
- Dunkin’: Dunkin’ Rewards members can get 3x points Saturday and Sunday on all bulk orders(½ dozen and dozen donuts) of donuts and Munchkins (orders of 25 and 50).
- Fazoli’s: Take Mom or any “motherly figure” to Fazoli’s, buy one entrée and get a free order of fettuccine alfredo or spaghetti with meat sauce or marinara. Use code Mothers24; good at participating locations.
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: A 3-course Mother’s Day weekend lunch menu starts at $52 per person. Restaurants open at 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday; lunch menu available until 3 p.m.
- The Greene Turtle: Moms get a free dessert with purchase of an entrée on Sunday.
- Hooters: Buy 10 wings any style on Sunday and get another 10 free when you dine in.
- Hurricane Grill & Wings: Mom gets a free Bloody Mary on Sunday with the purchase of any entrée costing at least $14.99 at participating locations.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: The restaurant chain opens early on Sunday with a mystery reward at its corporate locations.
- Maggiano’s Little Italy: Maggiano’s will have a Mother’s Day Family Style Menu with three courses. Entrée options will include things like Chicken Piccata, Beef Tenderloin Medallions, Branzino Crab Imperial, and pasta favorites like Lobster Truffle Ravioli. For dessert, choose from delectable treats like Double Chocolate Cherry Cake and Tiramisu.
- Native Grill & Wings: Get a free order of Buffalo Fries or a free Cookie Sundae with the purchase of an entrée on Sunday.
- Outback Steakhouse: You can get special menu items through Sunday that include a filet topped with roasted garlic shrimp, a filet with Aussie Cab onion and seasoned butter, and a Mum’s Peach Bellini.
- P.F. Chang’s: Moms who dine between Friday and Sunday get a bounce back card good for a free entrée May 17-June 11 when their Mother’s Day meal is $50 or more.
- Panda Express: Through Sunday you can get a 5-person family meal for $30. The offer is good online only; use the code THANKSMOM.
- Raising Cane’s: Members of the Caniac Club loyalty program will get a Buy One Get One Free Box Combo deal in their account to redeem on Sunday or Monday. Must be a registered member of the club by Friday to get the deal.
- Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe: Available for Mother’s Day is a limited-time drink, The Mother of Margs, made with Patrón Silver Tequila and Sprite and served in a replica Patrón bottle.
- Red Robin: For Mother’s Day on Sunday, get mom a $4 milkshake, a $4 Momma’s Margarita, or a $5 Wine Time six-ounce pour of the chain’s red or white house wine.
- Round Table Pizza: Round Table Pizza is offering a heart-shaped pizza from Friday, May 10, to Friday, May 17. You also get 15% off all orders $40 or more with code LOVEMOM. The offer is good at participating locations for dine-in, carry-out & delivery.
- Seasons 52: Seasons 52 will have a Mother’s Day Brunch in its dining room from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Its dinner menu will also be available all day.
- SonicDrive-In: For a limited time, all shakes are half-price every night after 7 p.m. when you order in the Sonic app or online.
- Smoothie King: Saturday to Monday, buy a 20-ounce smoothie or bigger and get a free 20-ounce smoothie. The offer excludes Hulk and Gladiator sizes.
- Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux: Moms get free dessert when she dines at Walk-On’s Sports on Sunday.
© 2024 Cox Media Group