MTV Movie and TV Awards airs as pre-taped show: Here’s a list of the winners

Tom Cruise wins MTV award NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Tom Cruise applauds at the Podium celebrations during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 03, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Getty Images)

The MTV Movie and TV Awards were held Sunday, but it was not the live event it had been planned to be.

Instead, the ceremony was scaled back because of the Writers Guild of America’s strike. The planned host for the evening, actress Drew Barrymore, pulled out of the event late last week after the nation’s TV and movie writers went on strike.

The event was presented as a pre-taped special.

“As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards’ show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peeks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year,” said Bruce Gillmer, executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, in a statement.

The WGA had announced plans to picket the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where the live event was scheduled to take place, according to NPR.

Here is the list of winners and a video of all the acceptance speeches:

BEST MOVIE

Winner: Scream VI

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SHOW

Winner: The Last of Us

Stranger Things

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Winner: Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

Austin Butler: Elvis

Florence Pugh: Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer: Nope

Michael B. Jordan: Creed III

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Winner: Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus

Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets

Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink: Stranger Things

Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

Winner: Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us

Diego Luna: Andor

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VILLAIN

Winner: Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles: Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things

M3GAN: M3GAN

The Bear: Cocaine Bear

BEST KISS

Winner: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us

Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Winner: Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien: Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer: Nope

Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Winner: Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things

Bad Bunny: Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Emma D’Arcy: House of the Dragon

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST FIGHT

Winner: Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5: Andor

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Winner: Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear

Justin Long: Barbarian

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon: Smile

BEST DUO

Winner: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

Winner: Stranger Things

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Teen Wolf: The Movie

BEST SONG

Winner: Taylor Swift: “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Demi Lovato: “Still Alive” (Scream VI)

Doja Cat: “Vegas” (Elvis)

Lady Gaga: “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic: “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna: “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Winner: The Kardashians

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

BEST HOST

Winner: Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden: Ink Master

Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM

Winner: Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Winner: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT