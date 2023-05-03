Multiple injured in shooting at Atlanta hospital facility

ATLANTA — An ongoing shooting situation Wednesday at a hospital facility in Atlanta has left multiple people injured, according to WSB-TV.

In a series of social media posts, police said they were “investigating an active shooter in the area of 1110 W Peachtree St NW.”

“No suspect is in custody,” officials said in an update posted just after 12:40 p.m. “Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away.”

Police released photos of the suspected shooter, asking people to BOLO or “be on the lookout.”

BOLO - Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

The shooting was reported at a Northside Hospital facility, WSB reported. Dozens of heavily-armed officers were seen Wednesday at the scene.

Dozens of officers from multiple agencies are descending on 1110 w Peachtree after reports of active shooter. Authorities asking everyone to shelter in place. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/nXKxaj3mLY — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 3, 2023

Witnesses, including a WSB reporter, said they saw people being taken out of the building on stretchers and taken to waiting ambulances.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

