Multiple injured in shooting at Atlanta hospital facility

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ATLANTA — An ongoing shooting situation Wednesday at a hospital facility in Atlanta has left multiple people injured, according to WSB-TV.

In a series of social media posts, police said they were “investigating an active shooter in the area of 1110 W Peachtree St NW.”

“No suspect is in custody,” officials said in an update posted just after 12:40 p.m. “Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away.”

Police released photos of the suspected shooter, asking people to BOLO or “be on the lookout.”

The shooting was reported at a Northside Hospital facility, WSB reported. Dozens of heavily-armed officers were seen Wednesday at the scene.

Witnesses, including a WSB reporter, said they saw people being taken out of the building on stretchers and taken to waiting ambulances.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

Midtown Atlanta shooting The Atlanta Police Department have shared photos of a person who they said is connected with the incident. They have issued a "be on the lookout" order for the man. (Atlanta Police Department/Twitter)

Check back for more on this developing story.

