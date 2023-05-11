‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3′ trailer released

Returning to Greece (L to R) Andrea Martin as "Aunt Voula," Elena Kampouris as "Paris," Maria Vacratsis as "Aunt Frieda," Elias Kacavas as "Aristotle," Louis Mandylor as "Nick," John Corbett as "Ian," and Nia Vardalos as "Toula" in director Nia Vardalos’ MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, a Focus Features release. (Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features/EPK.TV)

The Portokalas family is back once again and they’re returning to the land of their ancestors.

The newest chapter in the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” story is scheduled for release later this year and the first trailer was released this week.

This time Nia Vardalos’ Toula and her family are mourning the death of her father Gus, played by Michael Constantine.

Constantine died in 2021, Variety reported, and the movie will pay tribute to him as the former head of the family as Toula becomes the new family leader.

The family fulfills Gus’ last wish — to visit his childhood village and “reconnect with our roots,” People magazine reported.

One scene was memorable and emotional for Vardalos and her on-screen husband, John Corbett, to shoot, according to People.

“We actually have a scene where we’re dancing on a dock in the most beautiful cobalt light that our incredible cinematographer Barry Peterson waited for and waited for and waited for,” Vardalos said, according to the magazine.

“John and I are standing on a pier dancing together, and we were both in tears. It was incredible,” she said. “It’s just the view around, just the blue of the light, the water. And [Corbett] said, ‘Baby, look where you brought us.’ Isn’t that amazing? And then I said, ‘Thank you for coming.’”

Vardalos wrote the original film in 2002. It was the highest-grossing rom-com of all time, earning $368 million during its nearly one-year engagement in theaters. She was also nominated for an Oscar for best screenplay, Variety reported.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3″ will arrive in theaters on Sept. 8.













