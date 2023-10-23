NASA’s Juno mission shows Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io upclose

NASA is showing us what Io looks like in amazing detail.

The space agency released images of Jupiter’s moon taken on Oct. 15 by the Juno mission that shows its surface, which according to space.com, “appears tie-dyed with swirls of light and dark spots and large swaths of molten-red patches.”

Io has the most volcanic activity of any item in the solar system. The volcanos have created lakes of molten silicate lava all over the surface of the fifth moon, according to space.com.

Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system and the fifth from the sun, has 92 moons. Io is just a bit larger than our own moon and is the fourth largest in the solar system.

