NASCAR driver Joey Logano involved in scary crash at Talladega

The car of NASCAR driver Joey Logano (22) flipped and landed on its roof after hitting the wall in the late stages of the YellaWood 500.

TALLADEGA, Ala. — NASCAR driver Joey Logano was involved in a scary wreck during the late stages of the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, as his car went airborne and landed on its roof after hitting a wall.

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Logano, 36, a three-time Cup Series champion, spun and hit the wall with six laps remaining in the eighth NASCAR Chase race of the season, held at Talladega Superspeedway, Fox News reported. The impact caused Logano’s vehicle to flip, starting a 15-car pileup on the track.

Logano’s car rode upside down as it crossed the start-finish line, according to The Associated Press. Crews took several minutes to turn Logano’s vehicle over, but he exited under his own power and did not appear to be hurt, the news organization reported.

“It looks like I just got a little push in the wrong spot there,” Logano said, according to NASCAR.com. “It was very much a ‘Talladega Nights’ moment, like, ‘Oh, no. I’m upside down. This is not a good moment.’ But I can’t thank the safety crew enough. They did an amazing job flipping that thing over. The car did a great job. The last time I flipped, it was crushed on my head. This time, I don’t think anything really caved or crushed at all.

“I appreciate what NASCAR has done. Thank you and the safety team for getting me out of there. There were some vicious hits in that one. I’m just happy to be alive.”

Oh, no… I’m upside down… That was not a good moment, but I can’t thank the safety crew enough. They did an amazing job flipping the car back over. The last time I flipped, the bars crushed on my head. This time, I don’t think anything caved in or crushed at all. I appreciate what @NASCAR has done and thank you again to the @TALLADEGA safety team for getting me out of the car safely and quickly. There were some vicious hits in that pile up. I’m just happy to be alive. @Team_Penske @ShellStationsUS @Pennzoil @FordRacing @CocaColaRacing #CokePartner @AutoTrader_com @DiscountTire @hbpRacing @PlanetFitness #NASCAR — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) October 25, 2026

The race was red-flagged with five laps remaining and Kyle Larson edged William Byron and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. by 0.041 seconds to take the victory, Fox News reported.

While Logano is a three-time winner at Talladega, he has also crashed several times at the 2.66-mile oval, according to the AP.

He said he was “fine” after his latest wreck, but added that his radios got disconnected when his No. 22 Ford flipped, NASCAR.com reported.

There's trouble at the front of the field! Multiple championship contenders are collected! https://t.co/u5jRxXRxvo — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 25, 2026

“I was thinking about my wife. She was probably wigging out on me, but I tried talking to whoever I could, but when I flipped, everything came off out of the pockets there,” said Logano, who wound up finishing 34th. “It was a hell of a ride. I don’t know if I should be mad that I wrecked or happy to be alive. I think I’m more happy to be alive. Screw the rest of the stuff, but it was a wild ride there.

“We were in position to do something pretty good there, and it’s just the end-of-the-race scenario. You feel it coming. You know it. I’ve seen the cars that are around me, and I was like, ‘This is not how I dreamed it up,’ but it is what it is.”

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