Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied finalized their divorce last month.

The divorce was finalized in France, according to People Magazine. France is where they live.

A representative for the actress confirmed the news of the divorce to People Magazine. Portman, 42, was the one who reportedly filed for divorce from Millepied, 46, around eight months ago.

Portman and Millepied met on the set of “Black Swan,” according to Variety. Millepied was the choreographer for “Black Swan,” The Associated Press reported. Portman won an Oscar for best actress for her role in the film in 2010.

The former couple married in California in August 2012. They have two children together. Aleph, 12, and Amalia 7, Variety.

Most recently, Portman was in the film “May December,” the AP reported. She is currently shooting a new film from Guy Ritchie called “Fountain of Youth,” People Magazine reported.

Millepied made his directional debut with the film called “Carmen” which starred Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera, according to the AP.

