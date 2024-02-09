National Pizza Day 2024: Deals and freebies on pies from Pizza Hut, Domino’s, others

What could be better than National Pizza Day landing on a Friday?

If you are a pizza fan, you’ll likely be able to find a deal Friday on your favorite pie. Below, you can check out the deals some pizza places are offering.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Offers are both dine-in only and app/rewards program only and cannot be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

2024 National Pizza Day deals

  • BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: On Friday, Feb. 9, get a $13 Mini Deep Dish Pizza & House Salad Combo lunch special from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • California Pizza Kitchen: Use the cash back app Ibotta and you can buy two California Pizza Kitchen full-sized Frozen Pizzas and get $7.99 back. You can buy two single-serve pizzas and get $4.99 back.
  • Chevys Fresh Mex: Get a Mexican Pizza for $10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Cici’s Pizza: Get a 28-inch Piezilla starting at $49.99 or get Value Pack combos to feed 2-8 people, starting at $29.99 through Sunday.
  • Domino’s: Through Sunday, you can get Domino’s Perfect Combo Meal for $19.89. Use coupon code 1387.
  • El Torito: On Friday, get a Mexican Pizza for $10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Fazoli’s: Use the code Pizza24 and you can get a pizza and 8 breadsticks for $9.99.
  • Marco’s Pizza National: Use the code PIZZOLI and get one of the new Pizzolis house dough stuffed with a cheese mix and pepperoni or other fillings for $5.99. You can get $3 off any specialty pizza when you use code SPECIAL3.
  • Newk’s Eatery: Through Sunday, you can get two pizzas and one salad for $20 at participating Newk’s locations.
  • Papa John’s: If you are a member of the Papa Rewards loyalty program you can win a Vegas $tyle Pizza: one that is “stuffed” with cash. Go to Papa John’s VegasStylePizza website to enter to win $58,000 that will be delivered by Venmo.
  • Peter Piper Pizza: On National Pizza Day, get a 1-topping large pizza and regular wings for $27.99, or a medium 1-topping pizza, two 20-ounce drinks and a 50-game point Funpass for $35.99.
  • Pizza Inn: Get the restaurant’s 16-inch NYXL Pizza for delivery or carryout for $12.99.
  • Pizza Hut: Pizza Hut launched a $7 Deal Lover’s Menu with 17 dishes for $7 each when you order two or more.
  • Potbelly Sandwich Works: Through Sunday you can get free delivery on all orders of $20 or more placed through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app.
  • Round Table Pizza: Get a large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza on Friday for $22.99. Use the code DOUBLEPLAY at checkout.
  • Slice: First-time customers can use the code SOUTU24 on the Slice app and get $5 with a minimum $25 order through the rest of February.
  • Toppers Pizza: Spend $10 in the Toppers app Friday through Wednesday and you will get a free medium pizza added to your account on Thursday.
