NCAA men’s final: Michigan stops UConn for second national title

Michigan coach Dusty May hoists the trophy after the Wolverines defeated Connecticut to win the NCAA men's basketball national title.

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan put an exclamation point to a dominant season on Monday night, defeating the University of Connecticut 69-63 to win the program’s second national championship in men’s college basketball.

It was Michigan’s first national title since 1989, when the Wolverines defeated Seton Hall in overtime. Michigan has appeared in the title game seven times in the program’s history.

Coach Dusty May and the Wolverines (37-3) finished with the winningest season in Michigan’s history.

MICHIGAN WINS THE 2026 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆



THE WOLVERINES HAVE FINALLY RETURNED TO THE TOP OF COLLEGE BASKETBALL 〽️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/BONvevdjNL — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 7, 2026

They held off UConn (34-6), the defending national champions, using its size, depth and muscle to wear down the Huskies.

Michigan had scored 90 or more points in five consecutive games to begin this year’s NCAA Tournament, and while the Wolverines were not as dominant against UConn, they held the Huskies to 31% shooting from the field, The Athletic reported.

The Wolverines outscored the Huskies by 14 points inside and went 25-for-28 on free throws. It was enough to hang a long-awaited national championship banner and give the Big Ten its first NCAA crown in men’s basketball since Michigan State in 2000.

“We talked about it early in the season, to hang a center banner,” May said. “If we were having a bad practice or we didn’t have our edge, we would remind (our players) that if we were ever going to hang another banner so that one has some company, then we can’t have these types of days or practices. Usually that was one way that we could refocus our group.”

Count UConn coach Dan Hurley as a believer.

“They’re legit,” Hurley told reporters after the game. “They definitely deserved to win the national championship. They’re clearly the best team in the country this year. They’re just so hard to score against at the rim. I could talk about the 3s that we missed, and I thought we had a lot of good 3s that we missed. But they just made it so tough on us around the rim.”

UConn was attempting to become the first men’s team since John Wooden’s UCLA dynasty of the 1970s to win three titles in four seasons.

Elliot Cadeau was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, and Michigan point guard came through in the final by scoring 19 points -- including 12 in the second half.

“We made two 3s the whole game. We weren’t making shots,” Cadeau said. “But we’ve constantly just been finding ways to win all year, no matter how everybody is playing.”

Cadeau picked up the slack for Yaxel Lendeborg, the Big Ten Player of the Year and leading scorer who was hampered by an injury to his left leg.

Lendeborg still managed to score 13 points.

UConn fought until the end. Solo Ball banked in a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to four points with 37 seconds left. But Trey McKenney sank a pair of free throws to ice the game for Michigan.

Dan Hurley stood up to give each player a hug after the presser 🥹



Always has love for his guys 🫶#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/9qua4YLqYR — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 7, 2026

“These guys have done it all year,” May said. “When one side of the ball has let us down, the other side has picked it up. Our togetherness defensively ultimately got us over the hump.”

0 of 31 Men's final: Michigan's Elliot Cadeau celebrates after the Wolverines defeated UConn in Monday's final. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Men's final: Michigan coach Dusty May is doused with water in the locker room after Michigan defeated UConn. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Men's final: A general view of the Michigan Wolverines locker room after they defeated UConn 69-63 for the national title. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Men's final: Michigan fans celebrate after the Wolverines defeated the UConn Huskies 69-63 for the men's national title. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Men's final: Michigan coach Dusty May hoists the trophy after the Wolverines defeated Connecticut to win the NCAA men's basketball national title. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Men's final: Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg tries to keep the ball inbounds late in the second half. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Men's final: Michigan's Trey McKenney (1) celebrates with Elliot Cadeau (3) after connecting on a 3-pointer in the second half. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Men's final: UConn's Braylon Mullins (24) reacts after taking a shot while Michigan's watches during the second half. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Men's final: Michigan fans cheer during the second half. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Men's final: UConn's Alex Karaban (11) looks for an open man during the second half. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Men's final: The Michigan Wolverines bench celebrates during the second half. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Men's final: Michigan coach Dusty May reacts during the second half. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Men's final: Michigan's Aday Mara (15) goes to the basket during second-half action. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Men's final: UConn's Braylon Mullins (24) is guarded by UConn's Nimari Burnett during the second half. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Men's final: Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg (23) shows some emotion during the second half. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Men's final: UConn's Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) reacts during the second half. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Men's final: UConn coach Dan Hurley reacts during the second half. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Men's final: Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. reacts during the second half. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Men's final: Connecticut coach Dan Hurley reacts after a call in the first half. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Men's final: UConn's Solo Ball reacts during the first half. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Men's final: UConn's Malachi Smith defends Michigan's Roddy Gayle Jr. during Monday's final. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Men's final: Michigan's Aday Mara reacts during the first half. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) UConn v Michigan Michigan's Trey McKenney (1) drives around UConn's Malachi Smith during the first half. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Men's final: UConn's Malachi Smith, left, drives to the basket during the first half. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Men's final: Solo Ball of the UConn Huskies reacts during the first half. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Men's final: An overall view of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis before Monday's final. (Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

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