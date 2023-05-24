Netflix starts password-sharing crackdown in the United States

Netflix clamps down on password sharing Netflix customers in the U.S. will no longer be able to freely share their password with family and friends. (Christopher Ames/Getty Images)

Netflix customers in the U.S. will no longer be able to freely share their passwords with family and friends.

After nearly a year of warnings, the entertainment streaming company has launched its password-sharing crackdown in the United States.

Anyone sharing their Netflix account login with someone who doesn’t live at the same address will be asked to pay an extra $7.99 a month for each person using the service.

On Tuesday, Netflix began notifying those who are lending passwords to others that the $7.99 will be charged to their bill.

The company said that only those who have the $15.49 a month “Standard” or $19.99 a month “Premium” plan will have the option to pay for additional users. Those who have the ad-supported $6.99 a month or $9.99 a month “Basic” plan, will not have the option to pay for another user.

Netflix will not penalize the primary account members who have shared the passwords, the company said, but it will stop the people they are sharing with from being able to stream any shows.

According to Netflix, those borrowing the login will get an update when they try to log in that tells them how to start their own account. They will have the option to transfer their profile so they can pick up on what they have been watching.

People who are using their account on devices that they take from the address on file with Netflix will need to login from the primary address once every 31 days to avoid being flagged.

Nearly 100 million people around the world use Netflix’s subscription streaming service without paying for their own accounts, the company said.