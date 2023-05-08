New passenger compensation for flight delays, cancellation rules to be introduced

If your flight plans are delayed or canceled, you may be able to recoup some of the money you spend dealing with travel disruptions.

The Biden administration is set to announce on Monday the beginning of the effort to ensure that passengers are compensated when significant flight delays or cancellations are caused by something in the airlines’ control.

“When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement, The Associated Press reported.

The proposed changes, while introduced on Monday, may take months or years to be put into practice, and will likely be opposed by the airline industry, The Washington Post reported.

Right now, when airlines cancel flights for any reason, passengers can get a refund for the unused portion of their tickets, as well as, some extra fees for items like checked baggage and seat selections, but airlines frequently try to persuade them to take a travel voucher instead of cash, the AP reported.

By contrast, the European Union requires airlines to give passengers cash for cancellations and the amount can increase depending on the length of the flight with a cap of about $660, The Washington Post reported.

The White House is requiring airlines to improve their customer service and has launched an online dashboard allowing consumers to check each airline’s policies when it comes to compensation and refunds when there are travel disruptions.

The issues for paying out-of-pocket for unplanned costs such as meals or lodging came after a travel meltdown by Southwest in December that resulted in 17,000 flights being canceled. The incidents are being investigated by the Department of Justice to find out whether the carrier scheduled more flights than it could handle, the AP reported.

More than 3,000 flights were canceled on a single day in December, with the majority — 2,600 flights — canceled by Southwest, The Hill reported.

While the airlines were the focus of complaints, Republicans targeted Buttigieg over not only the flight issues but also several train derailments in recent months, calling on him to resign, The Hill reported.

All airlines have promised to give food vouchers or cash for passengers who are delayed for three hours or more for a new flight, while nine of 10 have promised to pay for accommodations if passengers are stranded overnight. The only airline not to provide accommodations was Frontier, the AP reported.

