New phone plan allows you to add a second phone number to your existing phone

The company suggested a second phone number on your primary phone could be used for such things are separating business calls from personal calls or keeping your main phone number safe from buying and selling at online marketplaces.

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Verizon is offering customers the option of adding a second phone number to existing phones, saying it will eliminate the need to have two phones if you want to separate personal calls from others.

T-Mobile has a similar plan called Digits that allows two phone numbers for one phone, as does Google Voice.

“Today, Verizon announced the launch of Second Number, a new plan that allows customers to get a second unlimited talk and text lines on their same phone for a limited-time cost of just $10 per month,” the company said in a news release on its website.

The release said the extra $10 a month does not include fees and is only good until June 5, then it increases to $15 a month.

The option is available to all new and existing Verizon consumer postpaid customers with a Dual SIM device.

