New survey finds nearly 3 in 5 Americans have ‘tipping fatigue’

The pressure is real.

It seems everywhere you go, cashiers are turning around that little screen and asking, ‘would you like to leave a tip?’ And if you’re feeling fatigued by those requests, you’re not alone.

A new study, conducted by gambling news site PlayUSA, found 59% of Americans are experiencing ‘tipping fatigue,’ with 63% saying they feel overwhelmed by tipping requests.

In September, experts with PlayUSA surveyed 1,002 people from across the U.S. Respondents ranged in age from 18 to 83, with the average age being 42.

Trends highlighted in the study underscore the “weariness consumers are experiencing as the demand increases for tips on goods and services,” PlayUSA’s experts write, adding, “With tablets causing 47% to tip when they normally wouldn’t, the now-common iPad checkout may be a major driver in 3 in 4 feeling like tipping is out of control.”

More than 75% of survey respondents say that the lines of when and when not to tip are blurred, with nearly two in three adding they would eliminate tipping altogether. “Not only that,” PlayUSA reports, “3 in 4 would eliminate the tipped minimum wage in favor of one minimum wage for all.”

Referencing face-to-face interactions in particular, 44% of respondents admitted to tipping more when a worker is physically present and can see what they are tipping.

“Additionally, 87% believe more businesses are asking for tips that previously didn’t, and 71% have noticed tablets offering higher than typical tip options,” PlayUSA experts write. “More than half of Americans feel guilty if they’re prompted to tip on a check-out screen and don’t.”

And as we approach the holidays, more than one in three survey respondents admitted to tipping more during this time of year. “Nearly half of Americans say they try to tip everyone more during the holiday season, but the top workers people prioritize include servers, food delivery workers, and bartenders,” PlayUSA adds.

View PlayUSA’s FULL report here.

Major companies across the country have adjusted their tipping policies over the past year. For example, DoorDash is testing a new notification it hopes will encourage customers to leave a tip for delivery drivers.

The Independent and ABC News report that the delivery giant is rolling out a message to some of its app users that states, “Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered – are you sure you want to continue?”

In a statement, the company said, “While the vast majority of customers do leave a tip, offers that don’t include a tip can be seen as less desirable – this impacts our entire community, leading to longer wait times for customers, orders sitting longer at merchants, and less value for Dashers.”

The move reportedly comes four months after a viral video showed a former DoorDash delivery man yelling at a customer at her home over what he felt was an offensively low tip.





